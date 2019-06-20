Crestline principal Laurie King retires after 35 years

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Crestline Elementary School Principal Laurie King is retiring after 35 years of service. She is photographed with some of her students in May.

The Crestline Elementary School library filled to capacity one evening in early May.

Students sat bunched together near the front of the room, while parents and faculty members crowded around the edges. All eyes were on retiring principal Laurie King.

King knew Crestline was holding a ceremony to honor her years of service. But she didn’t know the gathering was also intended to eternalize her legacy.

Once Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow concluded a glowing speech, Crestline PTO President Jackie Woodall revealed a well-kept secret.

The library would have a new name moving forward: Laurie King Media Center.

“It was a complete surprise, just shocking,” said King, recounting the scene in her office a few weeks later. “It’s neat to know that that will be there forever, and I can bring my grandkids back and show them.”

A large plaque with bronze lettering now hangs on the wall outside the library. It’s dedicated to King, who spent the final 35 years of her 38-year education career at Crestline.

She started as a special education teacher in 1984, then became a reading coach and assistant principal. In 2010, she transitioned into the principal’s role.

“If there’s one thing you can say about Crestline Elementary School, it’s that it’s Laurie King’s school,” Barlow said. “She loves it through and through.”

King did not expect to spend the majority of her career at one school. But the professional advancement opportunities that came available at Crestline both challenged and re-energized her.

King discovered that she enjoyed guiding teachers as much as she enjoyed guiding students when she became a reading coach. That experience sparked her interest in education administration.

“I know how rare it is for someone to stay in one school and transition to so many different roles in one career,” King said. “It’s been fabulous. I’ve grown up here, I feel like.”

King has led Crestline to great heights during her tenure as principal.

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Laurie King served as a special education teacher, reading coach, assistant principal and principal during her 35-year tenure at Crestline Elementary School. The school held a retirement ceremony for her May 3 and renamed the media center in her honor.

The school cemented its status as one of the nation’s best when it garnered National Blue Ribbon recognition in 2015.

That same year, King was named a National Distinguished Principal by the National Association of Elementary School Principals, which awards the title to one principal in each state.

A certificate commemorating the achievement resides in King’s office.

“It was humbling, and I’m very proud of that,” she said.

Peers attribute King’s success to multiple factors, namely her unwavering commitment to putting students first.

Josh Watkins has served as one of King’s assistant principals since 2010. In that span, he said he never doubted her top priority.

“Her decision-making was based on doing what’s in the best interest of the students in the school and ultimately what’s in the best interest of Crestline Elementary School,” he said.

King has held herself and others to a high standard throughout her career. Whether teachers, students or custodians, she has pushed those in the Crestline community to be their best.

Watkins said she leaves behind a legacy of excellence. His fellow assistant principal, Catherine Waters, will remember King for cultivating a family environment.

“She always talks about family first,” Waters said, “and she truly lives it and means it.”

As King sat in the media center at her retirement ceremony May 3, she was surrounded by members of her school family and immediate family.

They all listened as Barlow highlighted the qualities that have distinguished King’s time at Crestline.

He touted her knowledge, thoughtfulness and care, along with her commitment and transparency. He closed by lauding the honesty that has defined her leadership.

“Because of who she is as a person, it makes her a great leader,” Barlow said.

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. King led Crestline to great heights as principal. In 2015, it was named a National Blue Ribbon School.

King, 60, isn’t entirely sure how she’ll spend her retirement, though she has a few ideas. She’s worked since she was 16 and said she’s looking forward to resting.

She also plans to travel, read and spend time with her family.

She met her husband, Tommy, at Auburn University, and they have three adult daughters: Cassidy, Abby and Hannah.

A picture of the Kings rests on a table near Laurie King’s office door, next to a hand-painted sign that reads, “You’ve done good, kid.”

The phrase was popularized at Crestline by Jerome Lewis, who worked as a custodian at the school for a decade before passing away from cancer in 2016.

Lewis left an indelible impact on the school and on King.

Since 2017, Crestline has given an award in Lewis’ honor to a faculty member who best embodies his joy, selflessness, humility and work ethic.

This year, Crestline’s staff voted King as the recipient.

The tribute provided her with both encouragement and confirmation. After three and a half decades of service, it’s time to turn the page.

“They always say, ‘When you know, you know,’” King said. “As happy as I’ve been and as much as I love it, you want to leave when you feel like you’re still doing a good job.”