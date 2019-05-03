Crestline students participate in egg drop

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alison Nesmith. Crestline fifth graders with Glen White and the shirt they helped to frame.

In late January, Mrs. Johnson's 5th grade science class at Crestline Elementary was doing an egg drop with parachutes.

Glen White saw the creativity that the students showed in trying to get their eggs safely to the ground. With this, he asked Johnson to come up with a challenge to her students to display a shirt in his office in whatever manner they could think of. The shirt was sold in a fundraiser for the family of Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter, who was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 13.

The students divided into teams and measured his office and drew diagrams. They then came up with about 28 different designs to choose from. It was very difficult for him to choose which design was best, but he finally chose the shirt mounted inside a frame wide enough for all the fifth grade students to sign it.

This was special to Glen because it gives him something to remember of each student.

Submitted by Alison Nesmith.