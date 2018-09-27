Donations to CES to be used for coding robots

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith Representative David Faulkner presented Crestline Elementary with a $2000 check and plans to give a $5000 gift to the Mountain Brook Foundation.

David's foremost priorities in his representative duties are improvements to the state's educational system and economic development.

Principal Laurie King announced that the $2000 donation will be used to purchase two hives of Bee-Bots (coding robots in the shape of bees) for the kindergarten and first-grade classes. The Bee-Bots are a wonderful tool to teach students the fundamentals of computational thinking. The small robot can remember up to 40 commands consisting of forward, backwards, left and right movements to maneuver around the floor. These commands develop students understanding of sequencing, computational thinking and mathematical concepts of coordinates, distance and location.

