Crestline was so excited for the first time ever to have Cougar Confrence! The week was fantastic and was held Feb. 19-22. CES students celebrated creativity through music, storytelling, math and writing. Some of the presenters were Three on a String, Mr. Mac, Margaret Peterson Haddix and Bill Lepp.

On Thursday CES hosted “Three on a String”, which is good, clean, entertaining and a completely hilarious program. As one third-grader announced, “We had a concert at school!”

DISCO hosted a writing workshop for our second grade and Margaret Peterson Haddix presented to our third- through sixth-graders. The kids were so attentive and asked great questions. Kindergarten through second-grade students were treated to the music and stories of local storyteller, Mr. Mac. Our next Cougar Conference will take place in February of 2021.

