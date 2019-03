× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith Bay Currie, Analei Dutton, Eve Thuston and Hans Montgomery, from Crestline Elementary, were chosen to have their art displayed at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

There were four second-graders from Crestline Elementary, Bay Currie, Analei Dutton, Eve Thuston and Hans Montgomery, who were chosen to have their art displayed at the Birmingham Museum of Art through the end of February as part of Mountain Brook Schools Art Show. It was a really neat show. All four of the second-graders painted different interpretations of a still life by Matisse. Their art teacher is Mrs. Fowler.

Submitted by Alison Nesmith