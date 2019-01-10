Sixth-grade student named CES spelling bee winner

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith Lib Staples earned first place in the Crestline Elementary spelling bee, followed by runner-up Eva Noojin.

After winning their homerooms' classroom Spelling Bee, 38 fourth- through sixth-graders took the next step toward the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The event was held on Dec. 5 at Crestline Elementary and was attended by the students’ family and friends.

Students and teachers throughout the school were able to watch the bee from their classrooms via live stream. After an hour and a half, a winner emerged.

Lib Staples from Mrs. Studinka’s sixth grade classroom was the winner, with the alternate being Eva Noojin from Mrs. Hollans’ sixth grade classroom. The winning word was "obsidian".

Lib Staples will now move onto the district level bee on Jan. 10 at the Board of Education, along with other Mountain Brook elementary school winners, the junior high winner, and The Highlands School winner.

This year the district level is adding a vocabulary round, so there will be three rounds of spelling and one round of vocabulary.

