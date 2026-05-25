Cybersecurity masterclass to follow sold-out Engage Learning Conference

× Expand Image courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

Mountain Brook Schools’ Engage Learning Conference, scheduled for June 9-10, has sold out, but educators still have an opportunity to participate in a related professional development event focused on cybersecurity.

The Cybersecurity Rubric Implementation Masterclass will be held onsite at the main conference venue on June 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s designed to help schools and districts strengthen cybersecurity preparedness through hands-on training and expert guidance.

Led by the Cybersecurity Coalition for Education, the free workshop will provide instruction using a NIST-aligned cybersecurity rubric tailored for educational settings. Participants will receive education-focused materials, additional training resources and an exam waiver for the Certified Cybersecurity Rubric Evaluator exam.

Organizers say the class is ideal for school technology administrators, district leadership teams and educators interested in improving cyber-readiness, regardless of prior cybersecurity experience.

Registration for the cybersecurity class is available at eventbrite.com.

The Engage Learning Conference, hosted annually by Mountain Brook Schools and the Mountain Brook Schools Foundation, brings educators together from across the country to discuss strategies for student engagement and achievement.