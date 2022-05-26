Damon West speaks at Mountain Brook schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Author and motivational speaker Damon West visited Mountain Brook School Junior and High Schools on April 13.

Damon West, author of “The Coffee Bean,” spent time the week of April 11 visiting Mountain Brook and speaking to junior high and high school students as well as community members. Mountain Brook Schools, ALL IN Mountain Brook and Mountain Brook football joined together to bring West in as a motivational speaker.

“This was one of the most powerful messages I have heard from any speaker,” MBHS Principal Philip Holley said. “Damon did such a fantastic job relating to our students and challenging them to have a positive impact on the world around them. We are all better for having had the opportunity to hear him speak.”

West spoke the morning of April 13 to high school students before speaking to junior high students that afternoon.

“The whole idea of positively impacting your environment is a great lesson for developing teenagers,” MBJH Principal Donald Clayton said. “His message is perfect for junior high students.”

In addition to speaking to more than 2,000 secondary students and teachers, Damon spoke to the community the evening of April 12, allowing parents and community members the opportunity to hear his message.

“Damon’s life experience and message provide a great lesson for anyone who hears him speak,” Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. “I was very moved by his passion for making a difference in the lives of others and am thankful his story has spread through our students and community.”

The purpose of ALL IN Mountain Brook is to enhance and protect the lives of Mountain Brook youth.

The nonprofit — a coalition of MBS, the city of Mountain Brook, worship community leaders and others — brings together youth, schools, worship communities, city government, families and the business community to combat problems that put the lives and well-being of youth in the city at risk.

Issues dealt with include alcohol and substance abuse, mental health and wellness, and safety and preventable injuries.

Since 2014, ALL IN has provided more than 100 hours of free workshops and educational resources to parents and students. The organization offers parenting conferences, free-standing workshops, talks by local medical and mental health professionals and online resources.

ALL IN was founded on the idea that the best way to combat these problems is with a community-wide effort: Everyone pulling together for a common purpose.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools and edited by Village Living staff.