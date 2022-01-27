Dorians participate in national parade, assist area school with expenses

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. The Dorians dance team at Mountain Brook High School raised money to help the dance team at Minor High School make a trip to Orlando for a competition in February.

The Mountain Brook High School Dorians had an eventful November. Not only did they donate money to Minor High School’s dance team, but four Dorian seniors danced in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City.

Mountain Brook seniors Catherine Guilsher, Emily Moore, Addison Wint and Sarah Simon were selected to participate in July by Spirit of America, an organization that is the exclusive provider of cheerleaders and dancers to Macy’s for the Thanksgiving Parade after they submitted a video of themselves performing.

Spirit of America selects around 800 high school dancers each year from across the country to take part in the parade.

“We thought it would be a really good opportunity to go and do what the program has done in the past,” Wint said in a news release from Mountain Brook Schools. “We saw the program and all the activities and decided it was something we really wanted to do.”

The Dorians also helped Minor High School’s dance team financially with expenses connected to their upcoming national dance team championship appearance in Orlando in February.

The two teams met and became close, according to an MBS news release, at the Universal Dance Association’s Convention Camp in LaGrange, Georgia, in June and were able to reconnect at the Pell City Marching Invitational in October.

Mountain Brook parents heard while in Pell City that Minor’s team had plans to go to nationals in February and decided to raise money for the team in support.

Soon after, Heather Fitch, the Dorians’ faculty sponsor, presented Wykeria Clark, Minor’s dance team coach, with a $1,700 check to ease costs for Minor’s upcoming championship trip.

In 2021, the Dorians also made news when they won some of the top awards at the UDA’s Convention Camp, as reported in “Schoolhouse Briefs” in August.

The team received all blue ribbons for its routines, earning a superior trophy and winning first place in Home Routine Evaluations, which double-qualified the team for the 2022 National Dance Team Championship in Orlando.

In addition, the Dorians also received honors in choreography for 10 different routines, including kick, jazz, pom and hip-hop, and attended four master classes from world-famous choreographers Brandon Bryant and Preston Mui.

This year, the Dorians are led by captain Wint and co-captains Guilsher, Moore and Simon.

Jane Thornton serves as the team’s head coach, and Fitch is in her 17th year as faculty sponsor.