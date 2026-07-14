Four familiar faces, four new missions

Mountain Brook Schools is turning to familiar faces as it fills several key leadership positions across the district, promoting four longtime educators into new administrative roles following a series of retirements and transitions.

The Mountain Brook Board of Education recently approved appointments for Lars Porter, Shannon Marks, Nathan Pitner and Ashley Crossno, continuing a districtwide emphasis on developing leadership from within. The moves impact both Mountain Brook High School and Brookwood Forest Elementary School and come during a period of significant leadership transition.

At Mountain Brook High School, Lars Porter has been named principal following the retirement of Carrie Busby. Porter has served as assistant principal since December 2022 and has spent eight years in Mountain Brook Schools as a teacher, technology coordinator and administrator.

Before joining the district, Porter spent six years in Homewood as a teacher and head track coach.

Superintendent Dicky Barlow said Porter’s experience and relationships within the school community made him well suited for the position.

“These experiences have helped equip him to become the principal of the high school,” Barlow said. “Lars’ understanding of instruction and school culture paired with strong relationships within that community makes him the best candidate for this position.”

Porter said he is eager to continue building on the school’s success.

“We all know MBHS is a special place, and I look forward to shepherding our school community into the future,” he said.

The board also approved Shannon Marks as assistant principal at Mountain Brook High School, filling the vacancy created by Porter’s promotion.

Marks has taught English at the school since 2014 and brings more than two decades of educational experience. A National Board Certified Teacher, she holds advanced degrees in curriculum and instruction and in secondary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“I am so excited to step into this role,” Marks said. “I love this school community, our students and my colleagues, and I couldn’t think of a better way to serve and support those relationships than to be an assistant principal here.”

Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Clockwise from top left: Ashley Crossno, Lars Porter, Shannon Marks, and Nathan Pitner.

Another major transition is taking place at Brookwood Forest Elementary School. Longtime principal Nathan Pitner has been appointed director of personnel, replacing Susan Cole, who retired at the end of June after a 50-year career in education.

Pitner has spent more than 20 years in Mountain Brook Schools, serving as a teacher, assistant principal and, since 2011, principal of Brookwood Forest.

“For the last 15 years, Nathan has worked to make Brookwood Forest the special place that it is today,” Barlow said. “Through his vision, culture building and personal relationships, I have seen Brookwood Forest thrive as a school under his leadership.”

Pitner said leaving the school is bittersweet.

“It has been one of the great blessings of my life to spend the last 15 years as part of our Family in the Forest,” he said.

Stepping into the principal’s role at Brookwood Forest is Ashley Crossno, who has spent 15 years in Mountain Brook Schools as a classroom teacher, literacy coach and assistant principal. She previously taught at Oak Mountain Intermediate School before joining the district.

“I am honored to step into the role of principal at Brookwood Forest,” Crossno said. “It will be a privilege to continue building on the strong foundation established by Mr. Nathan Pitner.”