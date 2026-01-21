Get to know: Brookwood Forest Elementary teacher Kathryn Stubblefield

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathryn Stubblefield Brookwood Forest Elementary teacher Kathryn Stubblefield Brookwood Forest Elementary teacher Kathryn Stubblefield.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I’m in my third year of teaching and love every opportunity my job provides to learn, explore and think creatively! I grew up in Hoover, just about ten minutes from where I live now, and I feel incredibly grateful to be part of the same community that shaped me. Investing in this Birmingham community over the years has deepened my appreciation for the connections and sense of belonging that come from teaching here! In my free time, I enjoy spending time with friends and family, painting, reading and traveling to new places as much as I can!

Q: Where do you teach? What inspired you to become a teacher?

A: This year, I began teaching second grade at Brookwood Forest Elementary! I come from a family of educators who are deeply passionate about the craft of teaching, and I grew up watching them pour into their students, schools and communities. Some of my fondest childhood memories are visiting my mom’s office (she was a teacher and math coach in Hoover!), grabbing an after-school snack and either heading to the library for a new book or trying out one of her math games. Because of experiences like those, school always felt like a place of excitement and wonder, and I was naturally drawn to that environment.

When I started college at Auburn, I was initially undecided and chose to pursue my love for art through majoring in graphic design. While I thoroughly enjoyed that experience, I realized that I was continuing to seek out opportunities to serve and volunteer in educational settings and that I deeply missed being in spaces of teaching and learning alongside elementary students. That realization led me to change my major to education, and ever since, I’ve known this is exactly where I’m meant to be! (Although I still love creating and firmly believe that a love for the arts can directly connect to a love for designing intentional instruction!)

Q: What do you love most about teaching? What is challenging about teaching elementary students?

A: I love so many things about my job, but if I had to choose a favorite part, it would be the people I get to share it with! My love for the classroom and my students extends to everyone who cares about them — both inside and outside the school building. I’m passionate about building bridges between home and school so students can see that learning and wonder can happen everywhere and that their classroom learning is just as valuable as and very much connected to their growth as a whole person.

I always aim to connect what we do in the classroom to real people, ideas, life skills and experiences so students can immediately see the relevance and purpose behind their work. This can sometimes be challenging, as it takes time and often extra hours to grow in expertise and to meaningfully connect concepts across subjects. However, that challenge also leads to one of my other favorite parts of teaching: I get to keep learning, too! Whether it’s discovering new musicians, artists and scientists to share with my students or getting to know more about the community they’re a part of to better connect their lives to my instruction, I count it as a gift to learn alongside them every day.

Q: Did you have a teacher or mentor that has influenced you? What are some of the most important lessons they taught you?

A: I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have a long list of amazing teachers who have shaped and inspired me. I truly can’t name just one influence. Each teacher from my elementary to high school years — whether a classroom teacher, coach, club sponsor, choir director or art teacher — has left an indelible impact on my heart as both a person and an educator. If I had to narrow it down, as I said earlier, I have been profoundly impacted by the example my mom and her colleagues set. As I watched them care about teaching as a craft and defend instructional decisions with thoughtful research and evidence, I not only knew that the work I was asked to engage with as a student was meaningful but I was also inspired, through a student’s point of view, to aspire for that same kind of intentionality in my own career.

Q: What is the most important thing that you want students to learn in your class?

A: If my students take nothing else away from our classroom, I hope they leave each day knowing how deeply loved and capable they are. One of my favorite classroom traditions is our “test-taking chant,” which we say before any “test.” The students take part in the chant by saying and signing:

“I am smart, I am kind,

I will use my wonderful mind.

I’ll be brave, I’ll try my best,

I can’t wait to tackle this test!”

At first, we only used it for traditional tests, like math quizzes or reading assessments, but over time, we’ve talked about how those same words can apply to any challenge or intimidating situation. My hope is that these affirmations become part of how students see themselves: confident, capable and resilient from the inside out.

This chant led to one of my most memorable teaching moments! During a standardized test when students were working independently and I was not able or allowed to offer any assistance, I saw a student become discouraged. I wanted nothing more to swoop in and offer encouragement! However, on their own, the student quietly began signing the chant to themself, using the breathing pattern we’d practiced together to reset, and then continued on with the test. It was such a powerful reminder of why I teach — to empower students to take hold of the skills they’ve learned and apply them independently and autonomously! I definitely shed a few happy tears!

Q: This school year will be a success for you if … what?

A: I think it will be a successful year if students truly take the lessons I listed above to heart. Our school and district do a wonderful job of helping students build the habits of an engaged learner — habits we hope will stay with them for life. For me, success looks like students building a habit of seeing in themselves the same kindness, intelligence, creativity and bravery that we see in them each day and then applying those qualities when they face challenges or new learning opportunities. If that happens, it will absolutely be a successful school year!

Q: You recently illustrated the book "Larry and Lola Ruth: Shining God’s Light" by Julie Adams, soon to be released on Amazon. Can you please tell our readers about this special project?

A: It has been such a special project! I’ve known Julie since middle school, and she has always been someone I deeply look up to. She leads with such kindness and care, and her love for the Lord shines through in everything she does. Julie and her daughter Lola Ruth’s story of becoming a family is one filled with unconditional love, determination, grace and the faithfulness of God.

When Julie asked me to help bring her vision to life through her book, I was truly honored and thrilled. I had never taken on a project like this before, so it became a wonderful learning experience and a joy to create alongside her. The story beautifully captures the tangible ways that Lola Ruth shares God’s light with everyone around her as well as the ways [her] and her mom’s story paints a picture of the Lord’s unrivaled kindness, compassion and grace.

Q: What is next for you? Where do you see yourself in the next few years?

A: In the next few years, professionally, I hope to continue growing by learning from the incredible educators, students and families around me. I feel so grateful to be surrounded by so many experts in the field, and I plan to soak up as much of their wisdom and experience as I can.

Personally, I’d love to keep pursuing projects that stretch my creativity and push me outside of my comfort zone. I definitely plan to continue traveling and creating as often as I can and am hoping to pick up a few new hobbies along the way (maybe sewing and learning a new instrument? Only time will tell!). I’m excited for lots of new learning ahead!