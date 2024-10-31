Get To Know: Libby Kiyak, longtime staple in Mountain Brook Schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Libby Kiyak. Libby Kiyak is following in her mother’s footsteps by working in education.

Libby Kiyak is the library assistant at Mountain Brook Elementary.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: I actually studied accounting in college and worked in banking for many years. And then when my kids were at Crestline Elementary, many, many years ago, I started substituting and then had the opportunity to come on full time as the library assistant in MBE and have loved it ever since.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what subject(s) do you teach?

A: I am starting my 12th year as the library assistant at MBE, and I did substitute for about 10 years before that all over the district. And I also handle all of our social media.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher when you were in school.

A: I had some fabulous teachers in high school, but I would have to say that my favorite was my mom, even though I actually never had her as a teacher. But she always inspired me, and I think she would be delighted to know that I am now an educator.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher for you?

A: The most rewarding part about my job without a doubt is the relationship that I form with my students. … I go to a lot of their events, recitals, ball games, birthday parties because I love seeing them in their element, and I, of course, love seeing them enjoy reading and improving with their reading and seeing them get excited about books.