Get to Know: Polly Allbritton, MBHS senior

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sara Ellen Allbritton. Polly Allbritton is a senior at Mountain Brook High School in the Class of 2026.

She took a few minutes to answer questions for Village Living in this School House Get-to-Know Q&A:

Q: What's something you're really looking forward to in the 2025-26 school year?

A: This year, I'm looking forward to homecoming week! I love the festivities like the dance, pep rally and, of course, the game. It's fun to have a week at school that feels like a party — it changes things up. Everyone seems to be in a good mood.

Q: What are some of the things you are involved in at school?

A: I am a Dorian, MBHS ambassador, secretary of the Spanish Club, member of the Future Medical Professionals of America Club and attend First Priority. In its own way, each organization is simultaneously enjoyable and challenging to me.

Q: How do you juggle the balance between academics and extracurricular activities?

A: When I get home each night after practice, I push myself to be productive on my homework. One big lesson about balance I am still learning is that you put forth work and you cannot expect to be able to do everything, every time! We can only do so much, and doing that "so much" is just doing what we can.

Q: What's the best part about Mountain Brook schools?

A: The teachers. It's hard to complain about any teacher I have had in my years at Brookwood Forest Elementary, MBJH and MBHS! They truly care and all have traits that cultivate a positive learning environment. Shoutout to each teacher I’ve had. Thank y'all!

Q: What's something you are involved in away from school? Why do you participate?

A: I attend Young Life and their camps. Young Life truly is what it sounds like. You feel like a kid again in the best way possible — both in the outrageous activities we do and in the simple Gospel messages they share to remind us of our heavenly Father's love. It really helps me soak up and enjoy high school.

Q: What's your favorite subject, and why?

A: My favorite subject is Spanish because it is a rare occasion at school in which we talk about real life. It is so refreshing to be able to go back to the basics for once and learn a language from the ground up. I have had a wonderful lineup of Spanish teachers over the years.

Q: Your senior year will be a success if .... what?

A: I learn to slow down and soak up life. Yes, academics are important. Yes, extracurriculars are important. But something I truly value is enjoying the little ways God shows me his love. A goal for the year is to breathe, chat with God and learn even more about balancing school, dance and leaving room for rest and fun.

Q: Who is a teacher or staff member who has inspired you or made a difference for you, and why?

A: I wish I could highlight each one. Dr. Lamar, who teaches history at the high school, has provided me with laughs and smiles as I go through each school day. I usually have a serious demeanor in other classes, but in Dr. Lamar's class, I feel like my small sense of humor is appreciated. While he gives us a sure challenge, he keeps class lighthearted so we can laugh alongside our learning. My compliments to him are saying a lot, as history isn't my favorite subject and I have gotten my lowest grade yet in his class. But beyond grades and material, he's made a difference. Beyond grades and material, I feel seen. Dr. Lamar is the only teacher I've had twice, and I'm so excited to continue my second year as one of his students.

Q: What's next after you graduate?

A: After I graduate, I'll most likely attend Auburn University. I am considering pursuing pediatric nursing.