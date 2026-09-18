Amanda Hood receives statewide Safe School Leadership Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Amanda Hood, center, poses for a photo with Mountain Brook's school resource officers for the Mountain Brook school system. Hood received the 2026 School Safety Leadership Award from The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers.

The Mountain Brook Board of Education this week recognized Amanda Hood, director of student services for the school system, for receiving the Safe School Leadership Award from The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers.

The award recognizes people who have shown leadership in building partnerships between law enforcement, students and staff to make a positive and safe environment for all.

Cpl. Rozetha “Ro” Burrow, who oversees Mountain Brook’s school resource officers, told the school board that Hood has displayed nothing but support and dedication to the safety and well-being of Mountain Brook’s students and staff for years and continues to find creative ways to improve safety.

“She is an excellent role model and always inspires others,” Burrow said. “She demonstrates initiative and always shows a proactive approach to safety challenges.”

Hood promotes a respectful, collegial and supportive work environment and has developed and implemented innovative safety programs and initiatives, Burrow said. She also has promoted safety awareness and contributed to the retention of people, property, resources and programs that enhance safety awareness, Burrow said.

“She is the main reason our SRO program is successful,” Burrow said.