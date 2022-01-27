Julianne Abenoja wins Miss Olympian pageant

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hank Spencer, Image Arts. Julianne Abenoja, a senior at Mountain Brook High School, won the Miss Olympian pageant in November.

Julianne Abenoja, a senior at Mountain Brook High School, won the Miss Olympian pageant Nov. 20.

The event was in the high school’s Fine Arts Center and featured 12 young women who danced, sang and performed in a competition for the title of Miss Olympian 2022.

Abenoja danced to “Elephants” by Rachel Yamagata as her talent.

All 12 contestants performed a talent and were presented in evening wear before the next Miss Olympian was crowned. Lizzie Amberson was named first runner-up, while Annabella Foster finished as second runner-up. Anne Kelly was named Miss Congeniality.

Emcees, entertainment from various high school guys and a performance from 2021 Miss Olympian, Kendall Crabtree, added to the event, creating another successful pageant. Crabtree performed “Rock Your Soul” by Elisa. Other entertainers were Gri Cashio, Sam Edmonds, Austin Langton, Ethan Cox, and Drury Anderson and Teddy Kent.

The directors of the production were Camille Emblom and Frances Vandevelde. The sponsors were Brooke Collier and Margaret Ann Denton. The mistress of ceremony was Bay Matthews, and the master of ceremony was David Pruet.

The following is a complete list of the contestants in their order of appearance at the event, followed by their talents:

► Sophie Claire Dixon, dance

► Abby Cohn, vocal

► Evelyn Goldman, flute

► Ella Cook, piano

► Katie Wyatt, dance

► Sofia Hites, vocal

► Anna Bella Foster, vocal

► Catherine Johnson, vocal

► Lizzie Amberson, dance

► Maddie Hazelrig, vocal

► Julianne Abenoja, dance

► Anne Kelly, vocal

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools and edited by the Village Living staff.