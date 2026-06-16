Kimbrough elected to 4th term as school board president

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jenifer Kimbrough is president of the Mountain Brook Board of Education.

The Mountain Brook Board of Education on Monday elected Jenifer Kimbrough to a fourth term as president and Anna Comer to a second term as vice president.

Kimbrough was first appointed to the school board by the Mountain Brook City Council in 2019, and she first served as president for the 2023-24 school year. She then was reappointed to the school board in 2024 and has been re-elected as president each year since then.

Comer was first appointed to the school board in 2021 and elected to serve as vice president in 2025. The City Council reappointed her to a second five-year term on the school board this spring.

The school board also on Monday set its meeting schedule for the rest of this year. The board plans to conduct its action meetings at 3:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month, with a work session preceding at 2 p.m. The one exception is October, when the meeting will be on the third Monday of the month. Here are the meeting dates:

July 13

Aug. 10

Sept. 14

Oct. 19

Nov. 9

Dec. 14

Jan. 11

Feb. 8

March 8

April 12

May 10

June 14

The school board also on Monday approved a salary schedule for the 2026-27 school year, making official the 2% pay raise mandated for school employees by the state Legislature. The new schedule also includes two new pay supplements: $5,000 for the district’s lead counselor and just under $3,000 for the junior high competition robotics coach.