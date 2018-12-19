Kindergarten enrollment opens late January

× Expand Staff photo Enrollment for kindergarten will open Jan. 28, and students who will be registered for the upcoming school year must be 5 years old by Sept. 1.

With a new year come new opportunities, including kindergarten. Classes might not start until the fall but registration starts far earlier.

Kindergarten enrollment will open online on Jan. 28, and students who will be registered for the upcoming school year must be at least 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. For families who will be registering their first child in Mountain Brook Schools, they will have to create an account online to enter demographic information through the student enrollment form on the website.

Proof of residency must then be turned in to the Board of Education in Crestline Village and the same documentation should be taken to the appropriate elementary school.

The elementary school will also need a letter of residency, a birth certificate or other form for proof of age and the most recent documentation of immunization, including for those under the age of 5. A social security card can also be shared with the school voluntarily.

On-site registration for the elementary schools will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

► Feb. 6: Cherokee Bend Elementary

► Feb. 13: Crestline Elementary

► Feb. 20: Mountain Brook Elementary

► Feb. 27: Brookwood Forest Elementary

Director of Administrative Services Lisa Beckham said parents will have the chance to talk with the school nurse, child nutrition director, technology specialist, PTO and pay for school supplies during this time.

For more information or to complete the online portion of registration, go to mtnbrook.k12.al.us mtnbrook.k12.al.us.