Kindergarten enrollment opens

Mountain Brook Schools Kindergarten enrollment for the 2021-22 school year began on Jan. 25.

To enroll a child in kindergarten, take the following steps:

► Step 1: Create an online student account. Beginning Jan. 25, an account can be created online at mtnbrook.k12.al.us. There parents can enter their child’s demographic information as instructed. They will also be able to pay for kindergarten items, such as supplies and field trips. The online process must be completed before attending an onsite event to complete the process.

► Step 2: Enrollment will be on-site at each Mountain Brook elementary school on the following dates:

Brookwood Forest Elementary – Thursday, Feb. 4

Cherokee Bend Elementary – Wednesday, Feb. 10

Mountain Brook Elementary – Thursday, Feb. 18

Crestline Elementary – Wednesday, Feb.24

At the onsite event, parents will verify residency and complete the enrollment process. Parents should bring proof of residency, a birth certificate and a certificate of immunization. If any siblings are already enrolled in Mountain Brook Schools and the family residence has not changed, proof of residency is not required. Bringing a child’s social security card is voluntary, and if there is not a social security number or parents elect not to provide it, an internal number will be assigned.

Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 2, 2021.

For more information, call Cyndi Griffin at the Mountain Brook Board of Education office at 205-871-4608.

Submitted by Nancy Thomason, Mountain Brook Schools.