Leadership transitions set the stage for Mountain Brook’s future

× Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Carrie Busby is retiring as Mountain Brook High School principal. Busby joined MBHS in 2018 as an Assistant Principal before taking over the Principal position in the summer of 2023 replacing Philip Holley.

Mountain Brook Schools is preparing to welcome new leadership at both the district and high school levels.

During a called meeting on April 28, the Mountain Brook Board of Education approved Superintendent Dicky Barlow’s recommendations for several key administrative appointments — highlighted by the naming of Lars Porter as the next principal of Mountain Brook High School and Nathan Pitner as the district’s incoming director of personnel.

Expand Lars Porter will become principal of Mountain Brook High School on July 1, succeeding retiring principal Carrie Busby after eight years in the MBHS community as a classroom teacher, technology coordinator and, since 2022, assistant principal.

Barlow announced that Porter will assume his new role on July 1, following the retirement of longtime Principal Carrie Busby, whose nearly decadelong tenure has shaped the school’s culture and success.

Porter brings a deep understanding of the Mountain Brook community, honed through eight years in various roles including classroom teacher, technology coordinator and — since 2022 — assistant principal at MBHS. Before joining Mountain Brook, he spent six years at Homewood High School as a teacher and head track coach.

“These experiences have helped equip him to become the principal of the high school,” Barlow said. “Lars’ understanding of instruction and school culture, paired with strong relationships within that community, makes him the best candidate for this position.”

Porter expressed both gratitude and excitement for the opportunity ahead: “I am thrilled to continue working with our school community in this capacity and to support our students, faculty and families. I’ve learned so much from Carrie Busby and wish her the very best in retirement. MBHS is a special place, and I’m honored to help lead it into the future.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Nathan Pitner will move from his role as Brookwood Forest Elementary principal to serve as the district’s director of personnel beginning July 1, succeeding Susan Cole, who is retiring after a 50-year career in education.

Barlow praised Busby’s leadership, describing her as an “excellent leader with great character and intellect,” and announced that the district will soon begin the search for a new assistant principal at MBHS.

“Mr. Pitner has consistently demonstrated thoughtful leadership and a deep commitment to supporting teachers and students,” Barlow said. “We are confident he will continue to serve our district with excellence in this new capacity.”