Legislators discuss education issues at forum

× Expand Neal Embry From left: State Sen. Jabo Waggoner, State Rep. David Faulkner, State Sen. Dan Roberts, State Rep. Jim Carns and State Rep. David Wheeler sit at the PTO Legislative Forum on Nov. 15.

Newly-elected and re-elected state legislators took time on Thursday to meet with representatives from both the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills school systems.

The 14th annual PTO Legislative Forum, hosted by the PTOs of both Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills was held on Thursday, Nov. 15 at Vestavia Hills City Hall, and included State Sen. Jabo Waggoner, State Sen. Dan Roberts, State Rep. David Faulkner, State Rep. Jim Carns and State Rep. David Wheeler. Roberts and Wheeler are both new to the state legislature, having been elected in the November general election. All of the men are Republicans.

PTO representatives asked the legislators about a variety of issues affecting schools.

ADDITIONAL REVENUE

Waggoner and Faulkner emphasized that this next year, the state’s budget will be over $7 billion, the largest in Alabama history. With the significant increase, PTO representatives asked the legislators what they would prioritize when it comes to education.

“School safety has become a big issue,” Faulkner said, adding he would also focus on improving mental health care.

“Let the local systems … make the decisions on where money can be best spent,” Carns said. “The best government is the one closest to the people.”

EDUCATION BUDGET

PTO representatives expressed concern about how long it takes for the education budget to be passed each year, as well as access to additional revenues from the Advancement and Technology Fund.

Dicky Barlow, Mountain Brook’s superintendent, said excess revenues from that fund could be accessed earlier, followed by Faulkner saying the legislature could indeed pass a supplemental appropriations bill.

Carns said the education budget “just doesn’t move fast,” while Roberts, who serves on the education committee, and Wheeler said they would champion moving it along faster.

SCHOOL CHOICE

PTO representatives also asked how legislators felt about the state spending about $30 million in each year in scholarships for students to transfer out of failing schools, which they said only hurts failing schools more and profits private schools over public schools.

Wheeler said he wants the Alabama Accountability Act, which authorized the expenditure, to be repealed, arguing it “benefits a few at the sacrifice of many.”

Faulkner disagreed, saying he’s seen poor children benefit from the act, moving into better schools. Faulkner argued the act does not hurt Vestavia and Mountain Brook schools.

SCHOOL ASSESSMENT

Talking about “failing schools,” PTO representatives asked how legislators felt about the A through F report card.

Wheeler and Faulkner again disagreed, with Faulkner saying while it may have some issues, he supports the system, with Wheeler saying it was very flawed and an “administrative burden,” arguing the state legislature should listen to educators on this issue.

“A score on one standardized test does not accurately reflect on what you do,” Wheeler said.

SCHOOL SAFETY

With numerous school shootings making headlines in recent years, school safety is at the forefront of many people’s minds.

Waggoner said part of the problem is the design of schools, with far too many entrances to campuses.

Wheeler said he feels “heartburn” about arming teachers.

“You’re educators; you’re not law enforcement,” Wheeler said.

Faulkner recommended a variety of solutions.

“School security is not easy and it doesn’t come down to just one thing,” Faulkner said.

MENTAL HEALTH

Currently, Alabama schools pay about $35 million a year, in total, on school nurses. PTO representatives asked if legislators would support moving that financial obligation over to the state level to allow schools to have more money to spend on mental health and other needs.

“Wouldn’t $30 million going toward mental health be better than $30 million going to rich kids to go to private schools?” Wheeler said.

Wheeler told representatives they might should bring their proposals to them and give their input.

Faulkner agreed it’s best to not burden local schools, and all legislators said they would support increased funding for mental health needs.