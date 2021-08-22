Lisa Beckham retiring after 15 years with MBS

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Lisa Beckham retired from her position as director of Administrative Services at Mountain Brook Schools on July 30 after 15 years with the system. She now plans to teach at Samford University, her alma mater.

Lisa Beckham retired from her position as director of Administrative Services at the Mountain Brook Schools Central Office on July 30.

Beckham has worked in education for 34 years and spent the last 15 years with MBS.

She was assistant director of instruction for three years before being named the department director for two years.

She has spent the last 10 years working alongside Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow in Administrative Services.

“Lisa has had a great impact on MBS in many different venues,” Barlow said. “From curriculum development to designing institute days and student showcase, her reach extends well beyond the four walls of her office. Not to mention the multiple administrative services that have to be done every day.”

Throughout her career, the work came second to Beckham as her co-workers and peers described her primarily as a loving and caring individual.

“Such a big part of her job is caring for the people here,” said Lanie Kent, assistant director of curriculum and instruction. “Lisa the person far surpasses Lisa the employee because of her welcoming demeanor and her kind treatment towards everyone.”

One of Beckham’s mantras is that “people and relationships matter the most.”

Missy Brooks, director of curriculum and instruction and special education, referred to Beckham as ‘the consummate professional.’

“Lisa has developed her professional voice and supports others as they work to develop theirs,” Brooks said. “She’s always there to coach or offer words of encouragement.”

Beckham will work at her alma mater, Samford University, where she will teach in the educational leadership program and help doctoral students with their dissertations.

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools, and edited for length and format by Village Living.