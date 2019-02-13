Local fourth-graders win math competition

× Expand Submitted by Alison Nesmith The Mountain Brook team of Bryson Dobbins, Will Long, Skip Stuermann, Teddy Tenev and Olivia Short earned first place as a team in the fourth-grade division at the Perennial Math competition on Jan. 26.

Mountain Brook students won first place in the Perennial Math competition Jan. 26 for the fourth grade division. The team included five fourth-graders: Bryson Dobbins, Will Long, Skip Stuermann and Teddy Tenev of Crestline Elementary and Olivia Short from Cherokee Bend Elementary.

Each team member completed a 15-question test of complex word problems and math equations in 30 minutes, followed by a team test of 10 questions in 20 minutes. Team scoring included both the individual test scores and the score of the team test.

The team of Mountain Brook fourth-grade students won first place as a team in the fourth-grade division. Two of the team members placed in the individual category as well. Bryson Dobbins placed second overall as an individual and Will Long placed third overall as an individual.

The team will be invited to compete in the virtual invitational national competition to be held in May.

There were more than 60 fourth-graders in the competition from the region and more than 275 students overall. Second place was awarded to The Highlands School and third place to a team from the Birmingham Math Academy.

