Martha Wright Haley finds ‘magic’ in teaching second grade at Mountain Brook Elementary

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ball of Roses. Martha Wright Haley with her family (From left to right are Peyton Haley, Robert Haley, Grayson Gallinghouse, Jane Haley, Martha Haley, Martha Wright Haley, Parker Bolton).

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: My name is Martha Wright Haley! I grew up in Mountain Brook and earned my bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Auburn University in 2022. I also recently completed my master’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of West Alabama. I teach second grade at Mountain Brook Elementary, and I absolutely love getting to be part of such a special school community. Outside of school, I enjoy trying new restaurants around Birmingham, spending time with my family and friends, reading, and taking workout classes. I am also getting married to my fiancé, Parker, this February here in Birmingham, which is such an exciting season of life!

Q: What first inspired you to become a teacher, and what keeps you in the classroom today?

A: Growing up, I was always a student who had to work really hard in school. I was fortunate to have incredible teachers who believed in me, encouraged me and helped me succeed even when things felt difficult. Their impact on me is a huge part of why I wanted to become a teacher. I have also always known that I wanted a career where I could work with children, and I truly feel like I am the best version of myself when I am around kids. As I went through college and began teaching here in Birmingham, I quickly fell in love with teaching itself — helping children grow, reach their goals and realize what they are capable of. That is what continues to keep me in the classroom. I also believe that meaningful relationships are at the heart of teaching, and that students learn best when they know their teacher truly knows and cares about them.

Expand Photo courtesy of Preslee McGough Photography. Martha Wright Haley with her fiancé Parker Bolton.

Q: What do you love most about teaching elementary-age children?

A: I love the magic that elementary-age children bring into the world. They see things with so much excitement and curiosity, and they remind me to find joy in the ordinary parts of the day. Second graders especially are at such a sweet age because they are still little and full of wonder, but they are also becoming so much more independent throughout the school year. It is really special to watch that growth happen.

Q: Is there a particular student, classroom moment or school-year memory that has stayed with you over the years?

A: This is my first year teaching in Mountain Brook, but before coming here I taught second grade at another school in Birmingham for three years. One moment that has always stayed with me happened on a particularly hard day. As teachers, we do our best to put a smile on and be present for our students even when we may be having a difficult day ourselves. That day, one of my students wrote me a note telling me how much they loved me and how thankful they were that I was their teacher. It was such a simple gesture, but it meant so much. It reminded me that these little people can have such a big impact on the adults around them, too, and they have a way of making even the hard days feel worth it.

Q: What is something your students have taught you that you didn’t expect to learn from them?

A: I tend to hold myself to a high standard and can sometimes be my own toughest critic. My students have taught me the importance of giving myself the same grace that I so easily give to them. I remind them every day that mistakes are part of learning, that they do not have to get everything right the first time, and that growth takes time. They have helped me realize that I need those same reminders too.

Q: Every teacher has those little classroom traditions or tricks that make their room special. What’s one of yours?

A: This year, each student in my class got to adopt a “desk pet,” which is a tiny animal-shaped eraser that lives in a little container on their desk. They adopted their first pet for free, and throughout the week they can earn “pet money” to buy things for their pet and its home every Friday. They absolutely love it! It has been so cute to see how attached they are to their little pets, and it has also been a fun way to encourage responsibility, hard work and positive choices in the classroom.

Q: What do you hope your students remember most about their time in your classroom?

A: More than anything, I hope they remember how they felt in my classroom. I hope they leave feeling known, loved, safe and excited to come to school. Of course I want them to grow academically, but I also want them to know that I care about them not only as students, but as people. Once I am their teacher, I will always be their teacher, and I will always be rooting for them.

Q: What’s something people might be surprised to learn about you outside of school?

A: People might be surprised to learn that outside of school, I really enjoy taking cycling and workout classes. It is one of my favorite ways to unwind, reset and do something for myself after a busy school day.

Q: If you could give one piece of advice to a new elementary teacher just starting out, what would you tell them?

A: You cannot pour from an empty cup, so it is important to invest in yourself with the same care and intention that you invest in your students. Teaching can feel overwhelming at times, especially when you care deeply about doing a good job, but I think it is important to remember that, to your students, you are one of the most important people in their world. They care about you, they look up to you, and they do not need you to be perfect. They just need you to show up, care for them, believe in them and keep going.