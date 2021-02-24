MBCSF pledges additional funds to MBS

× Expand Staff photo. Rachel Weingartner, executive director of the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation. The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation gives an annual grant to Mountain Brook Schools to support professional development, technology and library enhancements across the district.

Originally, the Foundation allocated $461,843 to MBS for the 2020-21 school year based on a set spending policy from its Endowment Fund. But to further aid the school system as it strives to meet student needs amid the coronavirus pandemic, the MBCSF Board of Directors announced in December that it was pledging an additional $300,000 in grant funding for a total of $761,843 this year.

“The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation exists to support our school system beyond the scope of traditional school funding, especially during times of crisis,” MBCSF Executive Director Rachel Weingartner said. “This investment by our community helps make Mountain Brook Schools so special.”

Thanks to donor support, the Foundation stood ready to fulfill a special request from MBS Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow regarding technology and teacher training resources. A portion of the extra allocation has already funded the purchase of 500 web and document cameras for classrooms that will allow for more in-depth learning opportunities.

“These new document cameras and web-cams will allow us to replace equipment we have had in place since 2007,” said Suzan Brandt, MBS Director of Technology. “Our new document cameras work with included software to enhance teacher instruction and provide additional tools for annotating on documents and recording instructional videos.”

Since its inception in 1992, MBCSF has awarded more than $8 million to MBS.

The Foundation has played a critical role in supporting MBS throughout the pandemic. Past grants have eased the shift to online learning by enabling the district to strengthen technology infrastructure, invest in the Seesaw student engagement platform and supply students and teachers with Chromebooks.

In spite of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, MBCSF also had a great year of fundraising in 2020.

This was achieved despite the coming of COVID-19 pandemic last spring.

The pandemic prevented the organization from closing its fiscal year, which ends on April 30, with a strong fundraising push.

In fact, one of its marquee fundraisers — the Mountain Brook Elementary Track Meet — was canceled.

However, the MBCSF announced in September that it had raised a record $508,000.

“We are so grateful for the Foundation’s continued, unwavering support,” Barlow said. “The contributions it has made to the school system have allowed us to serve our students and ensure the continued provision of an effective, challenging, and engaging education through a very difficult season.”

Learn more about the Foundation or make a tax-deductible donation at mbgives.org.

Submitted by Sam Chandler, Mountain Brook Schools; story was edited by Village Living.