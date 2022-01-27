MBHS business students gain real-world experience

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Business students at Mountain Brook High School practice their interview skills Dec. 10 with district administrators — including Superintendent Dicky Barlow — and community volunteers.

More than 75 Mountain Brook High School students had a taste of the “real world” Dec. 10.

Margaret Ann Denton’s Business Technology 1 and Leadership Mountain Brook students participated in mock interviews in the MBHS library as part of their coursework.

“You cannot simulate something like this in the classroom,” Denton said. “Interview practice helps in all aspects of your life, and as these students are just getting started, these interviews will help them be successful in their career path,”

In the weeks prior, students had prepared resumes and learned interview skills in anticipation for their one 10- to 15-minute mock interview.

District administrators and community volunteers posed as the interviewers, reading students’ resumes and asking questions as if the student were interviewing for a certain position.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to interview some of these students,” Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. “I know we have so many bright young minds in our school system, but it’s always great to sit and talk with students one-on-one. Personally, I get to learn more about them, and also I get to see the great job our teachers are doing through our students.”

This is Denton’s first year at MBHS, and she is implementing this practice based on the success she was able to have at previous schools.

