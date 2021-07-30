MBHS cheer program sweeps competition at camp

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools. The MBHS cheerleading program first in every category at cheer camp.

The MBHS cheerleading program traveled to Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange, Georgia, during the first week of June cheer camp and swept the competition.

The girls placed first in every category, continuing the long-established tradition of excellence that is the MBHS cheer program, led by Coach Shane Martin.

“I love it because it’s our opportunity to compete,” Martin said. “The rest of the year we’re all about the other teams. We’re all about support. But this week is special because we get to go head-to-head with other teams from neighboring areas and states.”

Throughout the week, the girls compete in multiple aspects of cheerleading. This year, MBHS won the camp dance, cheer, gameday (band dance, sideline chants, and cheers) and even won the coveted “banana” award. The banana is given to the most spirited team in the entire camp every year.

Additionally, each of the 12 seniors tried out for “All American” (the cheer equivalent to All-Stars). Martin was happy to report that every senior received All American.

“The fact that we got all 12 speaks so highly of how talented and dedicated the senior class is,” Martin said. “It was great to see the seniors lead and watch the young girls step in and embrace the high standards and high expectations that we have.”

The rising seniors were the only ones who had been to the cheer camp before. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spartan spirit squad was not able to attend last summer.

Each year, rising sophomores through seniors represent the MBHS squad at the cheer camp. This year, there are 38 girls who are taking part in the program.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.