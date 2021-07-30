MBHS Dorians dance team comes away with honors at UDA Camp

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. The 2021-22 Mountain Brook High School Dorians dance team won some of the top awards at the Universal Dance Association Convention Camp at Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange, Georgia, on June 7-10.

Convention Camp at Great Wolf Lodge on June 7-10 in LaGrange, Georgia.

Three Dorian seniors were selected as UDA All Americans.

The team received all blue ribbons for its routines, earning a Superior Trophy.

They won first place in Home Routine Evaluations, which double-qualified the team for the 2022 National Dance Team Championship in Orlando.

“I am immensely proud of this team and how they conducted themselves at camp,” Dorians faculty sponsor Heather Fitch said. “Their hard work and dedication were exciting to watch, as they bonded as a team and also forged friendships with other teams.”

In addition, the Dorians also received honors in choreography for 10 different routines, including kick, jazz, pom and hip-hop.

They also attended four master classes from world-famous choreographers Brandon Bryant and Preston Mui.

The Dorians maintained a demanding schedule, dancing each day of the camp from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

During night one of the camp, the Dorians were recognized by the UDA staff with the coveted “Super Spirit Sticks,” acknowledging the squad’s spirit, energy, friendliness with other teams and all-around excellence.

The strong performance by the Dorians follows closely on the group’s third-place finish in the Varsity High Kick Division at the 2021 National Dance Team Championship in April.

In addition, the Dorian seniors will march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York in November with Spirit of America.

This year, the Dorians are led by captain Addison Wint and co-captains Catherine Guilsher, Emily Moore and Sarah Simon. Jane Thornton serves as the team’s head coach, and Fitch begins her 17th year as faculty sponsor.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools, edited for length by Village Living.