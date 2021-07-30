MBHS senior receives PEO scholarship

× Expand From left: Karen Weeks, Chapter T STAR Scholarship chairman; Lindsay Whatley and Amy Lee, Chapter T president. Photo courtesy of Alabama Chapter T.

Founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College, the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood is an international philanthropic organization that seeks to promote increased educational opportunities for women.

There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada and almost 250,000 initiated members.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood has also provided over $383 million in financial assistance to more than 116,000 students.

One of the latest young women to become a P.E.O. scholarship recipient is Lindsay Whatley, who just graduated from Mountain Brook High School.

In May, Whatley was awarded a prestigious $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to a news release from P.E.O. Chapter T of Birmingham.

The daughter of Terry and Margery Whatley, she was recommended for the scholarship by the Birmingham chapter.

Whatley plans to double major in neuroscience and music at Sewanee: The University of the South this fall.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.

The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood also owns Cottey College, located in Nevada, Missouri, a fully accredited, private liberal arts and sciences college for women.

For additional information on the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, go to peointernational.org or contact Amy Lee at asduauh@aol.com.