MBHS varsity girls soccer team honors teachers on Senior Night

× 1 of 2 Expand Lisa Lewis (right) × 2 of 2 Expand Heather Phillips (middle) Prev Next

The Mountain Brook varsity girls soccer team recently continued a senior night tradition. In addition to a customary presentation with family members, each senior also presented a teacher of her choosing with a Golden Apple award.

This award highlights a teacher anywhere from kindergarten through 12th grade who has made an everlasting impact on the player’s life. The nine seniors wrote a letter to a teacher expressing their appreciation for the influence the teacher has made on the student athlete’s life. Teachers were invited to the soccer game and recognized at halftime in front of the crowd.

The following teachers were recognized:

► Wanda Burns, honored by Ellen Anderson and Rayna Mastin;

► Brandy Shotts, honored by Francie Bodnar;

► Lisa Lewis, honored by Callie Davis;

► Glenn Lamar, honored by Olivia Dayhuff;

► Shannon Marks, honored by Natalie Houser;

► Heather Phillips, honored by Isabel Smith;

► Fred Major, honored by Elle Stokes;

► Morgan Chatham, honored by Maggie Windle.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools and edited by Village Living staff.