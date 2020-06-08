MBHS celebrates Spartans Class of 2020

1 of 27
MBHS Graduation 2020
Mountain Brook High School celebrated the Spartans Class of 2020 during a commencement ceremony at Spartan Stadium on Friday, June 5, 2020. Senior class addresses were given by Johnny Nathan and Ben Harris and Mountain Brook Principal Philip Holley awarded 354 diplomas to the graduating class. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Mountain Brook High School celebrated the Spartans Class of 2020 on June 5 with a commencement ceremony at Spartan Stadium. Johnny Nathan and Ben Harris delivered the senior class addresses, and Mountain Brook Principal Philip Holley awarded 354 diplomas to the graduating class. Of the 354 graduates, 19 students were named Honor Graduates for attaining the highest GPAs in the graduating class.
Honor Graduates:
- Tate Davidson Record
- Jessica Anne Thao Brouillette
- Lewis Christian Fischer
- Benjamin Elijah Harris
- Amy Elizabeth Taliaferro
- William Reid Freeman
- Barbara Bugg Holloway
- Mary Virginia Webb
- Maryann Grace Lorino
- Genevieve Elise Wilson
- John Harrington Nathan, Jr.
- Virginia Reaves Gardner
- Chloe Adams Kinderman
- Lily Claire Plowden
- Isabel Harp Elkus
- Virginia Glenn Cobbs
- Christopher Vann Stewart
- Pavel Naumescu Shirley
- Ella Rose Hartman
Click here to view the complete photo gallery.