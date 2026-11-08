A national honor for 16 Mountain Brook seniors named National Merit semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook’s National Merit semifinalists. Front row, from left to right: Mae Dapkus, Jack Pierce, Betsy Pringle, Clarke Gillespy, Wesley Portera and Indira Landau. Second row: James Burnette, Will Long, Lorelei Wei, AR Shapshak and Jack Roesle. Third row: Bryson Dobbins, Hunt Lyman, Jude Davidson, Will Hardee and Watkins McCullough.

For 16 Mountain Brook High School seniors, a test taken more than a year ago has brought national recognition — and opened the door to a scholarship competition that will continue throughout their senior year.

Mae Dapkus, Jack Pierce, Betsy Pringle, Clarke Gillespy, Wesley Portera, Indira Landau, James Burnette, Will Long, Lorelei Wei, AR Shapshak, Jack Roesle, Bryson Dobbins, Hunt Lyman, Jude Davidson, Will Hardee and Watkins McCullough have been named semifinalists in the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The students earned the distinction based on their performance on the 2025 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, or PSAT/NMSQT. More than 1.2 million students entered this year’s program, with more than 16,000 — fewer than 1% of U.S. high school seniors — named semifinalists.

The designation recognizes the highest-scoring participants in each state, but the number on a score report tells only part of the story. Behind the test performance are years of academic preparation, challenging coursework and achievements both inside and outside the classroom.

For the Mountain Brook students, the announcement is also the beginning of another round of work.

Semifinalists who hope to advance to Finalist standing must complete a detailed application documenting their academic records, extracurricular activities, leadership, employment, honors and awards. They also write an essay, receive a recommendation from a school official and submit a confirming SAT or ACT score demonstrating continued academic performance.

Approximately 95% of semifinalists are expected to advance to the Finalist level. From that group, about 6,700 students will ultimately be selected as National Merit Scholarship winners through a combination of scholarships sponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, colleges and universities, and corporate organizations.

About $24 million in scholarship awards will be distributed to the 2027 National Merit Scholars.

Started in 1955, the National Merit Scholarship Program has become one of the country’s most recognized academic scholarship competitions. Students begin the process by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, with only a small percentage advancing as far as the semifinalist level.

The Mountain Brook seniors will continue through the selection process during the 2026-27 school year, with Finalists expected to be announced in the spring.

For now, the semifinalist announcement marks a milestone worth celebrating — the result of years of work in classrooms, on tests and in the many activities that fill a high school career — even as these 16 seniors begin turning their attention toward their future.