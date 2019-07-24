City to get dog park thanks to Leadership MB participants

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The future site of the dog park at the Cahaba Riverwalk on Overton Road, along the Cahaba River. Leadership Mountain Brook has been raising funds to build the dog park.

Dog parks are “a growing trend” in America, according to Shanda Williams, parks and recreation superintendent for the city of Mountain Brook.

However, the city didn’t have such a facility — until now.

That’s changing this summer with the construction of a half-acre dog park inside the walking trail at Cahaba River Walk Park on Overton Road. At press time, construction was to begin in July and finish in August.

The facility is “a new adventure” for the city, Williams said. “We see a need and desire to have one close by.”

The creation of the dog park was spearheaded by several Mountain Brook High School students who took part in the Leadership Mountain Brook program for the 2018-19 school year.

The dog park was initially proposed by program participant Alice Monk, and she — along with fellow participants Will Krueger, Weesa Keller and Charles Nicrosi — “believed it was a difficult yet needed project for the city,” Krueger said.

The original cost estimate for the dog park was $10,000, and the city agreed in March to pay $5,000 if the students could raise the other half.

The group and Williams began meeting early in the planning process and decided that Cahaba River Walk was the best available location. “The park was already owned by the city, so it would not require the purchase of any land,” Krueger said.

In addition, Cahaba River Walk is “a new park with very little traffic, so we believe that putting the [dog] park there would draw community members,” he said.

The site is not perfect, according to Williams. “Half an acre is small for a dog park,” she said. “Ideally you want one to three acres ... but it’s the best option we have at the moment.”

The site also has “good parking, an open area for running and a shaded area to keep cool,” she said.

The dog park will be a nice amenity, according to Williams. “It’s a good place for dogs and people to socialize and have fun,” she said.

City officials hope the new facility “will help alleviate some of the use” of other fenced-in city parks by dog owners, Williams said. “It is causing maintenance issues, and we have received numerous complaints.”

The Leadership Mountain Brook students spearheaded the project, according to Williams. They “did most of the work and seeking approvals,” she said.

“They did research on the topic — gauging public interest, what amenities would be necessary and probable funding sources,” she said.

The original cost estimate of $10,000 was enough to pay for fencing and gates, and the city agreed to cover about another $2,000 to pay for benches, signage and a water station, Williams said.

The Mountain Brook Park Board approved allowing people to donate personalized benches to the dog park for $1,500 to help cover the additional costs, according to Williams, who said the benches will be similar to those at Remy’s Dog Park in Red Mountain Park.

The project proved to be a valuable experience for the students, Krueger said. “We were able to learn through the process of getting the park approved and raising the needed funds,” he said.

Ken Jackson, who sponsored Remy’s Dog Park and the Remy Fund, helped refine the final plans, including the water supply, benches and signage, Williams said.

At press time, she said the students had raised most of the $5,000.

To donate, people can write checks to “The City of Mountain Brook” and put “Dog Park” in the memo line, according to Krueger. The checks can be dropped off at city hall.