EVENT REMINDER: Miss Olympian pageant returns Saturday, Nov. 22

Mountain Brook High School will host the 59th annual Miss Olympian pageant on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center, 3650 Bethune Drive. This longtime student tradition features contestants competing in talent, evening wear and interview categories, with judging weighted across all three areas.

Directed this year by seniors Elizabeth Powell and Emma Craig, the event reflects months of preparation by students enrolled in the pageant class. Funds raised support the Mountain Brook High School yearbook, The Olympian. Awards include the overall winner, two runners-up and the Betsy Henley Award, named for the longtime teacher and yearbook advisor.

General admission is $15. For updates, follow @missolympianpageant on Instagram.