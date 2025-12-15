Get to know: Callie Springer, Mountain Brook High School senior

× Expand Submitted. Callie Springer, Mountain Brook High School senior Callie Springer, Mountain Brook High School senior.

Q: Tell our readers a little about yourself.

A: My name is Callie Springer and I am 18 years old and a senior at Mountain Brook High. I don't have any siblings, but I have two cats and two dogs. I enjoy spending time with my family and I love to learn about new things and try different things.

Q: What do you like most about attending Mountain Brook High School?

A: My favorite part about attending MBHS is the endless resources we have. Our school has been blessed by so many helpful and kind people. At Mountain Brook, we have a math lab and a writing lab. The math lab is open all hours of the day for anyone who needs help answering any questions about math. It has been a huge help for my grade over the past four years. The writing lab is very similar, as you can get help on things like essays, grammar or any English questions that you are struggling with. In our library, we have many stationary areas for any of your needs. Our library has multiple shelves with any supplies you may need such as glue, paper, pencils, scissors, rulers and much more. I never feel like I am lost or cannot get help from someone. Teachers are willing to be by your side when you need it.

Q: What extracurricular activities do you participate in?

A: I am a hostess and a server at The Pita Stop Express in Cahaba Heights. I work two or three days a week depending on my testing schedule at school. On the days I don’t work, I like to work out with my friends or babysit.

Q: Who is your role model and why?

A: My role model has always been both of my parents. Both of my parents strive to succeed and have always gone above and beyond to be honest, hard and consistent workers. They both have worked very hard to own their own companies to give me the best life. It truly amazes me watching them wake up every day and work tirelessly, just to do it all over again. I hope to be exactly like my parents some day.