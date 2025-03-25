Get to know: Creator Collective member Evie Lee

Expand Photo courtesy of Evelyn Lee Evelyn Lee will be working with Village Living this spring as part of the Starnes Media Creator Collective.

Evie Lee is a member of the Creator Collective who will be working with Village Living this spring. In this interview, Lee discusses the role sports has played in her life and what her goals for the future are.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: Hi, my name is Evie Lee. I'm a junior at Mountain Brook High School. I play lacrosse, I'm color guard captain and I'm on the broadcast team.

Q: Why did you apply to be part of the Creator Collective?

A: I applied for the program because I wanted to explore more in the journalism area, network myself around Mountain Brook and earn experience working with major people and working with major businesses.

Q: What activities are you involved with?

A: In this school, I am an intern for my broadcast teacher, and I play in the band.

Outside of school, I work two jobs and, during the summer, I work with kids in robotics.

I do so much during the school season, yet not a lot at the same time.

Q: What do you hope to do after high school?

A: After high school, I have to go to a college in North Carolina and continue lacrosse and color guard. I really hope to either major in sports management or sports journalism.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to manage a professional sports team, hopefully in the hockey league. If I don't get to manage a professional team, I really hope to be able to write for them.

Q: What is a fun fact about you?

A: Fun fact: I'm the only redhead in my entire family, and I've played just about every sport in the state of Alabama.