Get to know: Mountain Brook High's drum major, Micah Goldis

Micah Goldis is the Mountain Brook High School Marching Band's drum major.

Q: How long have you been involved with band?

A: So I've been in band since sixth grade, almost about seven years now.

Q: What instruments do you play?

A: I started on clarinet. I hated it, so I switched to sax. I've been on that ever since, and I play oboe and, yeah.

Q: Why did you want to be a drum major?

A: So, I wanted to be drum major because, well, band's my passion. I've focused myself around it since I quit baseball freshman year. And I love the people there. I mean, everything is awesome.I really want to improve my leadership skills too because I feel like it would be beneficial, especially for my college life and my life after high school.I've been section leader for two years and I really think this will benefit me a lot.

Q: What’s your favorite part of being in band?

A: So my favorite thing, my favorite thing about being in band is definitely all the people in it. I have so many friends, and we call ourselves one big band family because we have this one aspect of our lives that, like, connect us all and, that being music. And it's really a different relationship between— Or— Than like your friends in high school or, like, other things like that. I mean, it's just, it's so special in my opinion. And, yeah.

Q: What are you excited for this year?

A: So what I'm excited for this year is definitely our show. The concept sounds really cool. I hope that the way that our directors at least finalize it and make it. It's really cool. It sounds really awesome. And so, yeah, I mean, that's gonna be awesome. I'm really excited for the competitions we're going to and, hopefully, place and then to spend my senior year being the drum major. And yeah, I mean, should be a blast.