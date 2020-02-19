Holloway earns national award

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Mountain Brook High School senior Bebe Hollowaywas recognized at the Feb. 10 Mountain BrookBoard of Education meeting.

The Mountain Brook Board of Education at its Feb. 10 meeting recognized Mountain Brook High School senior Bebe Holloway. She is an honorable mention recipient of the 2020 National Center for Women & Information Technology Award for Aspirations in Computing.

“This is the very first time that Mountain Brook High School has ever had a national winner, so congratulations to Bebe,” MBHS Principal Philip Holley said.

Holloway addressed the school board at the meeting and said she has been a state winner for the past two years. She took her first computer science class, Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles, in 10th grade and is currently enrolled in AP Computer Science A. To contend for the award, Holloway said she completed an online application, penned five essays and submitted computer code she’s written.

She learned of her selection in December.

“It really does mean a lot since I’m the first one from Mountain Brook to win it,” Holloway said.

According to NCWIT, the award recognizes high school students for their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing, as demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access and plans for post-secondary education.

NCWIT named 40 winners and 360 honorable mentions from more than 4,700 applicants.

In addition to her involvement at MBHS, Holloway said she has participated in computer science programs through the University of Alabama and Columbia University. She also teaches a STEM course to fourth-graders and fifth-graders from Birmingham City Schools once a week.

After graduating from MBHS, Holloway plans to study computer science at the University of Virginia.

“Honestly, before high school I had no clue that this was something that I want to do, and now I have a lot of clarity,” she said.