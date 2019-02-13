INCubatoredu students take part in MVP Pitch Night

Submitted by Brooke Hawkins
Mountain Brook High School hosted the first MVP Pitch Night for the INCubatoredu class.
On Monday, Feb. 4, Mountain Brook High School hosted the first MVP Pitch Night for the INCubatoredu class. The class is an elective offered through the business department and is open to high school junior and seniors.
The INCubatoredu class consists of six teams with a wide range of startup business ideas. Each team has developed a focused experiment to test their riskiest business assumptions. These experiments are called Minimum Viable Product Tests (MVP Tests). The six teams presented their MVP Pitch to the INCubatoredu panel of sharks in hopes to receive advice and up to $500 in funding. Following are a list of teams in order of appearance, along with funding received:
Members: Baynes Autrey, Jay Rucker, Sam Rysedorph, Alex Washington
Mentors: Ginger and Tommy Mayfield, Wyndy
Funding Received: $100
DARTS
Members: Joe Daniel, Elizabeth Reid Gray, Adam Martin
Mentor: Kim Lee, Forge
Funding Received: $300
C4
Members: Thomas Jernigan, Stephen Malone, Vann Stewart, William Wood
Mentor: Knox Richardson, McLeod Software Corporation
Funding Received: No funds requested
Lace-Mate
Members: James Burkett, James Childs, Austin Sikora, Sam Sullivan
Mentor: Ben Morris, FuelFox
Funding Received: $200
OMNI-Hitch
Members: Beck Corley, William O’Leary, David Windsor
Mentor: Patrick Dennis, Summit Renovations
Funding Received: $400
Over the Mountain Crates
Members: Brooks Autrey, Jake Gilbert, Mark Smith, Henry Tynes
Mentor: Mason Morris, Southern States Bank
Funding Received: $100
The sharks for this event were: Key Hudson, Regions Banks; Liz Pharo, Featheringill Capital; Ward Neely, SRS Real Estate Partners; Dewayne Searcy, Cowin Equipment; and Grantland Rice of Cobbs Allen. The advice and funds received will be used to test the market to see if there is a demand for their product/service. The following sponsored the event: The Welch Group, Waynes Environmental Services, Richardson Technology, Southern States Bank, Mr. Jamie Justice and Dr. David Hufham. The event was held at the Emmet O’Neal Library from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
There will be a final pitch event in May during which teams can ask for funding to develop their product/service. If you would like to know more about INCubatoredu, find ways to get involved, or sponsor a team, contact Brooke Hawkins at hawkinsb@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.
Submitted by Brooke Hawkins