Juniors from MBHS to hold charity race to provide clean water

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alex Pitts and Cate Jones Alex Pitt and Cate Jones were inspired by the book “Thirst” to start a race to raise money to prove clean water.

Alex Pitts and Cate Jones first discovered Charity:Water in 2018. An inspiring video shared through email showed them the power of this charity. Charity:Water uses the 100% model, which means that every dollar donated goes to the cause. They have built wells and provided clean water to hundreds of villages. After the book was released by president of Charity:Water, “Thirst,” they knew they had to help. Charity:Water makes it easy to create campaigns to raise money and donate. Just $2,000 saves 66 lives by providing clean water.

Pitts and Jones looked to their daily sport for inspiration. They have both been part of the Mountain Brook Track Team for five years. A passion for running and racing is part of them. So, they decided to combine their two passions into a charity race. Pitts said, “I have always loved running. Through many of years of racing I think I have a pretty good idea of how to create one of my own. After discovering Charity:Water I knew that running was the perfect way to raise money.”

After the idea for a race was confirmed, they began planning the route and approaching City Council. Their dreams became one step closer to a reality when city council confirmed their permit for May 11.

“This is really the ideal date. Before the summer and few other events happening this day. I know it’s coming soon, but I believe with hard work this can become a reality!” said Jones.

Plans for the Race

They plan to have the 5k at 8 a.m. on May 11. They ideally want to use the Trak Shak for timing, have medals for age division placers, food options at finish line and t-shirts for participants. The race will cost $30 to register on runsignup.com. The co-directors will use volunteers from their service clubs and work hard to promote the race. They are hoping for a real success!

Submitted by Alex Pitts and Cate Jones