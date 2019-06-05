MB students attend course about texting while driving

× Expand Photo courtesy of Butch Dill, via Leslie Brown. The teens at the UTLK UTXT UCRSH program included (L to R) Mac McCowan, Knox Herren, Sims Brown, James Barron, Anne Adams Ware, Mallory Baxley, Sarah Welles Edwards and Emmaline Stewart.

MBHS students joined kids from Pinson and Ashville on April 17 for a day learning about safe driving and the dangers of texting on the road.

The program was called UTLK UTXT UCRSH and was sponsored by Safe Kids, Children's of Alabama and State Farm. Students participated in stations about car safety, the emergency department, a driving simulator and a “DUI” go-kart experience.

Car crashes are one of the top causes of death for teens, and this program emphasized the consequences of risky behaviors.

Submitted by Leslie Brown.