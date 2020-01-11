MBHS Class of 1970 Planning 50th reunion

× Expand Photo courtesy of Yorke Williams. Reunion committee members include (front row) Raleigh Kent, Sarah Meadows Chisolm, Courtney Burge Brown, Charlotte Waddy Powell and Yorke Cox Williams. Second row: Billy Mills, Michael Damsky, Livy Beck Abele, Shannon Ritchie, Dalton Forman Blankenship and Ben Smith.

Members of Mountain Brook High School’s graduating class of 1970 are planning their 50th reunion April 17-18, 2020.

The reunion committee, chaired by Billy Mills, has been busy booking the venues for the event and locating missing classmates.The weekend will kickoff the evening of April 17 in the Gardens Cafe at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. On Saturday,classmates will tour MBHS and enjoy an evening of dining and dancing at The Club.

The reunion is not just for MBHS Class of 1970 graduates. The group always includes friends from Indian Springs,Brooke Hill, BUS, MMI, Lyman Ward, Darlington etc.

For more information please contact MBHS1970@gmail.com or, if on Facebook, ask to join Mountain Brook High School Class of 1970.

Submitted by Yorke Williams.