MBHS fall sports show premieres, Self named Scholars semifinalist

Mountain Brook High School’s broadcast department hosted its first-ever Fall Sports Show at Otey’s Tavern on Oct. 28.

Similar to a “Hey Coach” show in college athletics, the MBHS broadcast crew highlighted the fall sports seasons by teaming up with the athletic department and interviewing coaches and student athletes in front of a live audience and also streamed on their network, Spartan TV.

Live interviews featured guests from the football, volleyball and cross country programs, while the cheer and swim/dive teams were featured in video stories on the livestream. The event was complete with commercials and graphics. The full replay, along with pictures, can be seen at mbhsspartans.com.

Sophia Self was named a semifinalist for the 2025 Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

Semifinalists go on to complete Phase 2 applications, which include essays, a recommendation and a transcript. An independent selection committee reviews applications and in early January recommends 250 regional finalists to take part in online interviews. Of those participants, 150 will be named as Coke Scholars in late February, receiving the scholarship and attending Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta on April 3-6, 2025.