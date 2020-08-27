MBHS graduating senior Alison Gaston wins PEO STAR Scholarship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Margery Whatley, P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Chair, Alabama Chapter T. Mountain Brook High School graduate Alison Gaston was awarded the prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Alison Gaston, who graduated from Mountain Brook High School with the Class of 2020, has been awarded the prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, for the 2020-21 academic year.

Gaston is the daughter of Maury and Nancy Gaston and was recommended for this scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter T of Birmingham. She will attend the University of Alabama in the fall where she plans to pursue a degree in public relations with a minor in political science.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded January 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood has provided over $366 million in financial assistance to more than 113,000 recipients. The organization also owns Cottey College, a fully accredited, private liberal arts and sciences college for women, with two-year and selected four-year programs, located in Nevada, Missouri.

For additional information on the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, contact Amy Lee at asduauh@aol.com or go to peointernational.org.

Submitted by Margery Whatley, P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Chair, Ala-bama Chapter T.