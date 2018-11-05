MBHS hosting annual Miss Olympian Pageant Nov. 17

× Expand Submitted by Mary Frances Robertson Contestants from the 2017 Miss Olympian Pageant together in their opening number costumes.

Please join us for this year’s Mountain Brook High School Miss Olympian Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 17. Both the preliminary competition, held on Tuesday, Nov. 13, and the Miss Olympian Pageant will take place at 7:00 pm in the William N. Eddins Fine Arts Center at MBHS.

Tuesday night’s competition will consist of the talent portion from all 21 contestants. Saturday evening’s competition will narrow the contestants down to the top ten after the evening wear portion. The top ten contestants will then perform their talent again to compete for the crown.

Tickets for the preliminary competition will be sold online on the MBHS webpage under resources and online payments, as well as at the door. Tickets for the final competition will be sold Thursday, Nov. 15 and Friday, Nov. 16 at MBHS for $15.

Submitted by Anna Brooks Crane