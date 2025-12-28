MBHS math team earns top finishes at Vestavia Hills tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

The Mountain Brook High School math team had a strong showing at the Vestavia Hills High School math tournament on Saturday, Dec. 6, with team and individual performances earning top honors among more than 1,100 students from across the Southeast.

Competing in two categories, the MBHS Algebra 2 team placed third overall (out of 12 teams) and the Comprehensive team won fourth place out of 13 teams.

In individual results, Reese Horner placed fourth out of 69 students in Algebra 2. In the Comprehensive division, Will Hardee and Charles Lichty placed sixth and eighth, respectively, among 66 competitors.

The Algebra 2 team included:

Reese Horner – 4th place

Lou Gidiere – 20th place

Millie McCullough – 25th place

Davis Perry – 31st place

Zayna Glover – 34th place

The Comprehensive team included:

Will Hardee – 6th place

Charles Lichty – 8th place

Jack Pierce – 17th place

Frances Townsend – 31st place

The tournament drew participants from schools across multiple Southeastern states.

Mountain Brook Schools congratulated the students for their outstanding achievements and their continued commitment to academic excellence.