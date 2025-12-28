MBHS math team earns top finishes at Vestavia Hills tournament

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
The Mountain Brook High School math team had a strong showing at the Vestavia Hills High School math tournament on Saturday, Dec. 6, with team and individual performances earning top honors among more than 1,100 students from across the Southeast.
Competing in two categories, the MBHS Algebra 2 team placed third overall (out of 12 teams) and the Comprehensive team won fourth place out of 13 teams.
In individual results, Reese Horner placed fourth out of 69 students in Algebra 2. In the Comprehensive division, Will Hardee and Charles Lichty placed sixth and eighth, respectively, among 66 competitors.
The Algebra 2 team included:
- Reese Horner – 4th place
- Lou Gidiere – 20th place
- Millie McCullough – 25th place
- Davis Perry – 31st place
- Zayna Glover – 34th place
The Comprehensive team included:
- Will Hardee – 6th place
- Charles Lichty – 8th place
- Jack Pierce – 17th place
- Frances Townsend – 31st place
The tournament drew participants from schools across multiple Southeastern states.
Mountain Brook Schools congratulated the students for their outstanding achievements and their continued commitment to academic excellence.