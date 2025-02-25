MBHS Multimedia Students Receive Awards

×
Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
MBHS Sword & Shield and MBHS Spartan 2 News students received top awards at the Alabama Scholastic Press Association State Convention in February 2025.
Mountain Brook High School Sword & Shield and MBHS Spartan 2 News students received top awards at the Alabama Scholastic Press Association State Convention last Friday.
These awards recognize students as some of the top student journalists, reporters, anchors and producers in the state.
Sword & Shield Awards
- SUPERIOR Overall News, Magazine
- 1st place, News Article, Jordan Askenazi
- 1st place, Opinion Article, Caroline Black
- 1st place, Sports Feature Article, Caroline Black
- 1st place, Sports News Story, Ella Meadows
- 1st place, On-site Page Design, Ann Park Holt
- 1st place, On-site, Creative Writing, Ella Meadows
- 2nd place, News Magazine Cover Design
- 2nd place, News Feature, Drue Perkins
- 2nd place, Review Article, Caroline Black
- 2nd place, On-site Photography, Caroline Odom
- 3rd place, News Magazine Cover Design
- 3rd place, Opinion Article, Leighton Siegel
- 4th place news story by Caroline Odom
- 4th place opinion article by Caroline Odom
Spartan 2 News Awards
- SUPERIOR – Spartan 2 News
Directing:
- 1st place – Evie Lee (Spartan 2 News)
- 3rd place – Evie Lee (Miss Olympian)
- Videography & Editing:
- 1st place – Spencer South
- 2nd place – Macey Robinson
Feature Story:
- 3rd place – Benji Sokol & Evie Lee (tie)
News Story:
- 3rd place – JR Sanders
News Anchoring:
- 2nd place – Kinleigh Freeman
- 3rd place – Spencer South
Sports Anchoring:
- 1st place – Kinleigh Freeman
- 2nd place – Macey Robinson
Sports Story:
- 2nd place – Kinleigh Freeman
On-site Competitions:
- 3rd place, News Package – Evie Lee
- 2nd place, Sports Anchor – Macey Robinson
Special Recognition:
- Alabama Broadcasters Association Broadcast Journalist of the Year – Sophia Glenos
-- Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools