MBHS Multimedia Students Receive Awards

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools MBHS Sword & Shield and MBHS Spartan 2 News students received top awards at the Alabama Scholastic Press Association State Convention in February 2025.

Mountain Brook High School Sword & Shield and MBHS Spartan 2 News students received top awards at the Alabama Scholastic Press Association State Convention last Friday.

These awards recognize students as some of the top student journalists, reporters, anchors and producers in the state.

Sword & Shield Awards

SUPERIOR Overall News, Magazine

1st place, News Article, Jordan Askenazi

1st place, Opinion Article, Caroline Black

1st place, Sports Feature Article, Caroline Black

1st place, Sports News Story, Ella Meadows

1st place, On-site Page Design, Ann Park Holt

1st place, On-site, Creative Writing, Ella Meadows

2nd place, News Magazine Cover Design

2nd place, News Feature, Drue Perkins

2nd place, Review Article, Caroline Black

2nd place, On-site Photography, Caroline Odom

3rd place, News Magazine Cover Design

3rd place, Opinion Article, Leighton Siegel

4th place news story by Caroline Odom

4th place opinion article by Caroline Odom

Spartan 2 News Awards

SUPERIOR – Spartan 2 News

Directing:

1st place – Evie Lee (Spartan 2 News)

3rd place – Evie Lee (Miss Olympian)

Videography & Editing:

1st place – Spencer South

2nd place – Macey Robinson

Feature Story:

3rd place – Benji Sokol & Evie Lee (tie)

News Story:

3rd place – JR Sanders

News Anchoring:

2nd place – Kinleigh Freeman

3rd place – Spencer South

Sports Anchoring:

1st place – Kinleigh Freeman

2nd place – Macey Robinson

Sports Story:

2nd place – Kinleigh Freeman

On-site Competitions:

3rd place, News Package – Evie Lee

2nd place, Sports Anchor – Macey Robinson

Special Recognition:

Alabama Broadcasters Association Broadcast Journalist of the Year – Sophia Glenos

-- Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools