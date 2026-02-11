MBHS Principal Carrie Busby named AETA Administrator of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools MBHS Principal Carrie Busby

Mountain Brook High School Principal Carrie Busby has been named Administrator of the Year by the Alabama Educational Theatre Association, a statewide honor recognizing support and leadership in theatre education.

Busby was nominated for the award by MBHS theatre students.

MBHS Theatre Director Jane Ganey credited Busby’s leadership as a key factor in the continued success of the school’s theatre program.

“We are grateful for Mrs. Busby's leadership that continually uplifts and champions theatre arts at Mountain Brook High School,” Ganey said. “She's constantly trying to shine the spotlight on us — so it feels only right that we finally turn it back where it belongs.”

Busby will accept the award during the Opening Ceremony of the Alabama Thespians Festival on Friday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. at Vestavia Hills High School.