MBHS puts on Dolly Parton spring musical

Mountain Brook High School’s Spartan Theatre is preparing for its annual spring musical, offering the community a chance to enjoy a fun show while students showcase their talent on stage.

This year, more than 40 students will participate in the department’s production of 9 to 5: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and special arrangement with Musical Theatre International.

Expand Photo courtesy of Spartan Theatre The Mountain Brook High School's Spartan Theatre will put on "9 to 5: The Musical" as their 2025 spring musical. The production will be in the Mountain Brook Fine Arts Center and will run March 6-8 at 7 p.m.

Jane Ganey, director of theatre at MBHS, said they chose the show following the recent announcement of Dolly the Musical.

“With all the rave of a new show, Dolly the Musical, being announced, there is not a better time to showcase this wild storyline that promises to entertain audiences with unexpected twists and vibrant characters,” Ganey said. “9 to 5: The Musical is a humorous adaptation of the classic 1980 film.”

The story follows three ambitious female colleagues — Judy, Doralee and Violet — who unite to improve their challenging work environment, which is dominated by their egotistical boss, Franklin Hart Jr. As the trio navigates office politics and personal struggles, they devise a clever plan to change their circumstances, leading to a comedic and uplifting resolution that inspires audiences.

The production will take place at the Mountain Brook Fine Arts Center and will run March 6-8 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/AL1582. General admission is $12, and student tickets are $10.

The content in this production may contain themes, language and scenarios intended for a mature audience.