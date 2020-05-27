MBHS ranks high in national 2020 Best High School Rankings

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook High School ranked 246th out of more than 17,790 American high schools, placing it among the top 1% of non-magnet schools nationally.

U.S. News and World Report recently released its 2020 Best High School Rankings, and Mountain Brook High School earned a spot near the top of the list.

MBHS ranked 246th out of more than 17,790 American high schools, placing it among the top 1% of non-magnet schools nationally. It also was the top-ranked non-magnet school in Alabama. In addition, MBHS was the only Alabama high school to rank among the nation’s top 1,000 STEM schools. It was listed at 184.

“It’s no surprise that Mountain Brook High School was once again recognized as one of the best in the country,” Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said. “Our administrators and teachers are committed to providing an effective, challenging and engaging education. Consistently, our students rise to meet the challenge.”

U.S. News and World Report created its rankings based on several factors, including college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, and math and reading performance. MBHS garnered an over-all score of 98.62 out of 100.

To see the complete rankings, go to usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/rankings-overview.

Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.