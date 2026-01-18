MBHS senior Kinleigh Freeman named US Senate Youth Program delegate

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Kinleigh Freeman

Kinleigh Freeman, a senior at Mountain Brook High School, has been named one of two student delegates from Alabama selected for the 64th Annual United States Senate Youth Program.

Freeman will participate in the national program in Washington, D.C., March 7-14, joining a highly selective group of students from across the country. In addition to attending the program, she will receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship.

Freeman is the first MBHS student in 25 years to earn this distinction.

A cheerleader and active member of the Mountain Brook student body, Freeman maintains a high GPA and is involved in broadcast journalism and multiple campus clubs.

School officials have congratulated her on this significant and well-deserved recognition.